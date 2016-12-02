UPDATE 1-U.S. top court to hear printer cartridge dispute on patent rights

(Adds background on dispute, paragraphs 3-9)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Dec 2 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Friday agreed to hear an appeal by printer cartridge reseller
Impression Products Inc of a lower court ruling finding it
liable for infringing patent rights of Lexmark International Inc
when it imported Lexmark's toner products back to the United
States after they were sold abroad.
If upheld by the justices, the February ruling by the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit favoring Kentucky-based
Lexmark would reinforce U.S. patent owners' ability to control
the use of their products even after they are sold. Lexmark was
acquired on Wednesday by a group of investors led by Chinese
company Apex Technology Co Ltd.
At issue is whether foreign sales restrict a patent owner's
ability to sue for infringement if a buyer sells those products
back in the United States, sometimes at a lower price.
The dispute is closely watched by the tech and
pharmaceutical industries because of its potential impact on how
they engage in international trade. Several companies, including
Intel Corp and Vizio Inc, asked the court to
hear the case, as did the U.S. Justice Department.
"For more than 150 years, this court has held that, once a
particular patented article has been sold in the United States
by the patentee ... the patent laws do not constrain the
subsequent use or resale of that article," U.S. Solicitor
General Ian Gershengorn wrote in the Obama administration's
brief to the justices.
Lexmark sued several companies in 2010 for infringing its
patented toner products by selling aftermarket cartridges that
had been refurbished by third parties. All of the defendants
settled except for West Virginia-based Impression Products.
The federal appeals court in February upheld a 2014 ruling
by a lower federal court in Cincinnati, Ohio that found
Impression Products liable for reselling Lexmark's cartridges
that were first sold abroad.
It also overturned a ruling that cleared Impression Products
from liability over the sale of Lexmark's single-use cartridges
in the United States. Consumer groups had argued that patent law
should not restrict customers from reselling or altering
products they lawfully purchased.
The Supreme Court will hear arguments and issue a ruling by
the end of June.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)