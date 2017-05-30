UPDATE 1-U.S. top court restricts patent owners' right to block resale of goods

(Adds comment from Impression Products' president, paragraph
By Jan Wolfe
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday made it
harder for manufacturers and drug companies to control how their
products are used or resold, ruling against printer company
Lexmark International Inc in a patent dispute over another
company's resale of its used ink cartridges.
The high court said that Lexington, Kentucky-based Lexmark,
which holds patents on ink cartridge technology, relinquished
its intellectual property rights in those cartridges once it
sold them to the public.
The decision came in a dispute between Lexmark and
Impression Products Inc, a small business based in Charleston,
West Virginia that buys empty Lexmark cartridges from consumers
and then resells refurbished cartridges to the public for less
than Lexmark charges.
A consortium of investors led by Apex Technology Co Ltd
and PAG Asia Capital acquired Lexmark in 2016.
Lexmark sued Impression in Ohio federal court in 2010,
saying that because it expressly retained patents rights in its
cartridges, Impression's business model infringed on its
patents.
The high court disagreed, finding that Lexmark cannot
enforce these restrictions through patent infringement lawsuits.
The justices also said that holders of U.S. patents cannot
control what happens to patented items they sell abroad.
"An authorized sale outside the United States, just as one
within the United States, exhausts all (patent) rights," Chief
Justice John Roberts wrote for the court.
The ruling was a blow to the Pharmaceutical Research and
Manufacturers of America, a trade group whose members include
Pfizer Inc and Eli Lilly and Co. PhRMA had urged
the court to rule that drugs are still covered by U.S. patents
after a sale abroad, arguing that resellers will buy their drugs
in poor countries, where they are sold at a discount, and then
import them into the United States.
The justices overturned a ruling by the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit favoring Lexmark.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg partially dissented, agreeing
with the other seven justices in the majority that Lexmark's
post-sale restrictions in its contracts with customers cannot be
enforced through patent litigation but saying that patent owners
can still assert patent rights in goods they sell abroad.
Justice Neil Gorsuch was not on the court when it heard
arguments in the case and did not participate in the decision.
Eric Smith, president of Impression Products, said the
ruling vindicates the company's business model. "This has been a
long, stressful battle," Smith said. "Nobody wanted to stand up
to Lexmark in my industry."
Andrew Pincus, a lawyer for Impression Products, added that
the ruling "freed entrepreneurs such as Impression Products from
the threat of lawsuits" and "enables these entrepreneurs to
compete in secondary markets and provide consumers with quality
goods and services at lower prices."
Bob Patton, senior vice president and general counsel for
Lexmark, said the company is disappointed by the ruling, adding
that Lexmark's post-sale restrictions are "clear and enforceable
under contract law."
The dispute was closely watched by the tech and
pharmaceutical industries because of its potential impact on how
they engage in international trade. Several companies, including
Intel Corp and Vizio Inc, asked the court to
hear the case.
