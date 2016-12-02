U.S. top court to hear printer cartridge dispute on patent rights

WASHINGTON Dec 2 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Friday agreed to hear an appeal by printer cartridge reseller
Impression Products Inc of a lower court ruling finding it
liable for infringing patent rights of Lexmark International Inc
when it imported Lexmark's toner products back to the United
States after they were sold abroad.
If upheld by the justices, the February ruling by the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit favoring Kentucky-based
Lexmark would reinforce U.S. patent owners' ability to control
the use of their products even after they are sold. Lexmark was
acquired on Wednesday by a group of investors led by Chinese
company Apex Technology Co Ltd.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)