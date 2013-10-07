U.S. justices seek Obama administration views in medical device case

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 7 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday sought the legal views of the Obama administration in a
medical device manufacturer's appeal of a ruling that the
company can be sued by a man who was left paralyzed after using
one of its products.
Arizonan Richard Stengel says federal law regulating medical
devices does not trump his claims under state law because
Medtronic Inc failed to alert the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to known risks associated with the pain
medication pump and catheter that was implanted in his abdomen.
By asking the Obama administration for its views, the
Supreme Court indicated that at least some of the nine justices
were interested in hearing the case, possibly signaling the
court will ultimately decide to review the lower court ruling
against Medtronic.
Stengel was left paraplegic as a result of his use of the
device, which was implanted in 2000 and removed in 2005 after he
collapsed at home.
In 2007, the FDA warned Medtronic that it had failed to
disclose the risks of using the device, and the product was
pulled off the market in 2008.
The case is the latest in a series of disputes before the
Supreme Court over to what extent federal laws that regulate
medical devices can shield companies from lawsuits filed by
injured patients. In 2008 the court ruled in Riegel v. Medtronic
that defective device claims under state law were barred when
the device in question had been approved by the FDA.
Stengel and his wife Mary Lou claim in their lawsuit that
their case is different because medical device-related
amendments to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act required
Medtronic to alert the FDA about potential flaws in its products
if the products were already approved by the agency. The failure
to do so gave rise to a negligence claim under Arizona law that
is not preempted, the couple said.
A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit. In April 2012, a
three-judge panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals upheld that ruling. But the court later reheard
the case and revived the lawsuit in a January 2013 ruling,
prompting Medtronic to seek Supreme Court review.
Another case in which the Supreme Court asked for the Obama
administration's views on Monday focused on whether an employee
could bring a federal whistleblower claim against Takeda
Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd for alleged fraud against the
government.
Noah Nathan, a former sales manager with Takeda, sued the
company on behalf of the federal government, saying Takeda
subsidiaries Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America Inc and Takeda
Pharmaceuticals America Inc had violated the False Claims Act by
seeking payments under federal health insurance programs for
uses of a drug that were not reimbursable.
The cases are Medtronic v. Stengel, U.S. Supreme Court,
12-1351 and Nathan v. Takeda, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-1349.