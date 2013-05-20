UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Medtronic patent case

By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday agreed to hear a patent dispute concerning Medtronic Inc
over medical devices it manufactures that give the heart
electrical jolts when it fails to pump blood properly.
Medtronic wants the Supreme Court to reverse an appeals
court finding that it had the burden of showing that it was not
infringing on patents owned by Mirowski Family Ventures LLC and
licensed exclusively to Boston Scientific Corp.
The legal battle concerns devices, called cardiac
resynchronization therapy, or CRT, which monitors the heart to
ensure that the left and right ventricles contract at the same
time. If they do not, electrical shocks restore a correct
rhythm.
The companies have an agreement in which Medtronic licensed
the patents in question and agreed to pay royalties on new
products if they were found to be using the patents.
In 2007, Mirowski Family Ventures claimed Medtronic was
developing new products that would justify royalty payments.
Medtronic filed suit, seeking an adjudication that it did not
need to pay.
A court in Delaware said Medtronic was not infringing on the
patents, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
threw out that ruling.
Oral arguments and a ruling are expected in the court's next
term, which starts in October and ends in June 2014.
The case is Medtronic v Boston Scientific Corp, U.S. Supreme
Court, No. 12-1128.