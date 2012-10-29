版本:
2012年 10月 29日

US Supreme Court won't convene on Tuesday due to storm -spokeswoman

WASHINGTON Oct 29 The U.S. Supreme Court, responding to the havoc created by Hurricane Sandy, will not convene on Tuesday, spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.

The court, which convened on Monday despite the shutdown of most Washington federal government offices, will hear Tuesday's cases on Thursday, when no arguments were planned. Wednesday's oral arguments will go ahead as scheduled, the spokeswoman said.

