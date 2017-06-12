UPDATE 2-U.S. top court rules for Microsoft in Xbox class action fight

(Adds quote from ruling, background on dispute, paragraphs 4-9)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday ruled in favor of Microsoft Corp in its bid to
fend off class action claims by Xbox 360 owners who said the
popular videogame console gouges discs because of a design
defect.
The court, in a 8-0 ruling, overturned a 2015 decision by
the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that
allowed console owners to appeal the dismissal of their class
action lawsuit by a federal judge in Seattle in 2012.
Typically parties cannot appeal a class certification ruling
until the entire case has reached a conclusion. But the 9th
Circuit allowed the console owners to voluntarily dismiss their
lawsuit so they could immediately appeal the denial of a class
certification.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, writing on behalf of the court,
said such a move was not permitted because a voluntary dismissal
of a lawsuit is not a final decision and thus cannot be
appealed. The approach sought by the plaintiffs would undermine
litigation rules "designed to guard against piecemeal appeals,"
Ginsburg wrote.
The plaintiffs instead have to litigate their claims
individually and get a final judgment before they can appeal,
Ginsburg said.
The Xbox console owners filed a proposed class action
against Microsoft in federal court in 2011, saying the design of
the console was defective and that its optical disc drive could
not withstand even small vibrations. They said this caused game
discs to spin out of control and become scratched even under
normal playing conditions, making them unusable.
Microsoft has sold tens of millions of Xbox 360 consoles
since introducing them in 2005.
The company said class certification was improper because
just 0.4 percent of Xbox owners reported disc scratches, and
that misuse was the cause.
Class action cases can lead to larger damages or broader
remedies than individual lawsuits. The prospect of winning large
damages in a class action can be the only way for consumers to
find lawyers to take their cases, so a denial of this
certification can effectively end some lawsuits.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)