UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Microsoft appeal in Xbox case

(Adds details on case, paragraphs 3-7)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Jan 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Friday agreed to consider Microsoft Corp's bid to fend
off class action claims by Xbox 360 owners who contend that the
videogame console has a design defect that causes game discs to
be gouged.
The court will review a March 2015 ruling by the 9th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals on the question of whether a lower
court decision denying class certification to the plaintiffs
could be challenged.
Class action lawsuits can lead to larger damages or broader
remedies than individual lawsuits that can be costly to pursue.
Microsoft has sold tens of millions of Xbox 360 consoles
since their 2005 launch. But owners have claimed that the
console's optical disc drive cannot withstand even small
vibrations. They said this causes game discs to spin out of
control and become scratched even under normal playing
conditions, rendering them unplayable.
Microsoft said class certification was improper because just
0.4 percent of Xbox owners reported disc scratches, and that
misuse was the cause.
In 2012, U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez in Seattle
dismissed the class action claims. He relied on a 2009 ruling in
a similar case in which another judge said the dearth of
complaints ruled out class certification.
The case is Microsoft Corp v. Baker, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
15-457.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley. Additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel; Editing by Will Dunham)