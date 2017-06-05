UPDATE 4-U.S. Supreme Court to settle major cellphone privacy case

* Police routinely get cellphone location data from carriers
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 5 Police officers for the first
time could be required to obtain warrants to get data on the
past locations of criminal suspects based on cellphone use under
a major case on privacy rights in the digital age taken up by
the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.
The justices agreed to hear an appeal by a man convicted in
a series of armed robberies in Ohio and Michigan with the help
of past cellphone location data who contends that without a
warrant from a court such data amounts to an unreasonable search
and seizure under the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment.
Cellphone location records are becoming increasingly
important to police in criminal investigations, with authorities
routinely requesting and receiving this information from
wireless providers.
Police helped establish that the man at the center of the
case, Timothy Carpenter, was near the scene of the robberies at
Radio Shack and T-Mobile stores by securing past "cell site
location information" from his cellphone carrier that tracked
which local cellphone towers relayed his calls.
The case reaches the high court amid growing scrutiny of the
surveillance practices of U.S. law enforcement and intelligence
agencies amid concern among lawmakers across the political
spectrum about civil liberties and police evading warrant
requirements.
The legal fight has raised questions about how much
companies protect the privacy rights of their customers. The big
four wireless carriers, Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T
Inc, T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, receive
tens of thousands of requests a year from law enforcement for
what is known as "cell site location information," or CSLI. The
requests are routinely granted.
The Supreme Court has twice in recent years ruled on major
cases concerning how criminal law applies to new technology, on
each occasion ruling against law enforcement. In 2012, the court
held that a warrant is required to place a GPS tracking device
on a vehicle. Two years later, the court said police need a
warrant to search a cellphone that is seized during an arrest.
The information that law enforcement agencies can obtain
from wireless carriers shows which local cellphone towers users
connect to at the time they make calls. Police can use
historical data to determine if a suspect was in the vicinity of
a crime scene or real-time data to track a suspect.
Carpenter's bid to suppress the evidence failed and he was
convicted of six robbery counts. On appeal, the Cincinnati,
Ohio-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld his
convictions, finding that no warrant was required for the
cellphone information.
Civil liberties lawyers have said that police need "probable
cause," and therefore a warrant, in order to avoid
constitutionally unreasonable searches.
'LONGSTANDING PROTECTIONS'
"Because cellphone location records can reveal countless
private details of our lives, police should only be able to
access them by getting a warrant based on probable cause," said
Nathan Freed Wessler, a staff attorney with the American Civil
Liberty Union's Speech, Privacy and Technology Project who
represents Carpenter.
"The time has come for the Supreme Court to make clear that
the longstanding protections of the Fourth Amendment apply with
undiminished force to these kinds of sensitive digital records,"
Wessler added.
But, based on a provision of a 1986 federal law called the
Stored Communications Act, the government said it does not need
probable cause to obtain customer records. Instead, the
government said, prosecutors must show only that there are
"reasonable grounds" for the records and that they are "relevant
and material" to an investigation.
The case will be heard and decided in the court's next term,
which starts in October and ends in June 2018.
The Trump administration said in court papers the government
has a "compelling interest" for acquiring the records without a
warrant because the information is particularly useful at the
early stage of a criminal investigation.
"Society has a strong interest in both promptly apprehending
criminals and exonerating innocent suspects as early as possible
during an investigation," the administration said in a brief.
David LaBahn, president of the Association of Prosecuting
Attorneys, said warrants can be obtained quickly from judges but
police may have problems getting the evidence needed to show
probable cause.
"They may not be able to get over that legal hurdle, so the
court couldn't issue the warrant," LaBahn said.
Civil liberties groups assert that the 1986 law did not
anticipate the way mobile devices now contain a wealth of data
on each user.
Steve Vladeck, a national security and constitutional law
professor at the University of Texas, said the case will have
"enormous implications" over how much data the government can
obtain from phone companies and other technology firms about
their customers without a warrant.
"Courts and commentators have tried to figure out exactly
when individuals will have a continuing expectation of privacy
even in data they've voluntarily shared with a third party,"
Vladeck said. "This case squarely raises that question."
