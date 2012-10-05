版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 6日 星期六 01:31 BJT

U.S. Supreme Court to hear appeal over Monsanto seed patents

Oct 5 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Friday to consider an Indiana soybean farmer's appeal of a decision finding that he infringed Monsanto Co patents over seeds containing the company's genetically altered Roundup Ready technology.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐