U.S. Supreme Court rules for homeowners over mortgage dispute

WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday ruled in favor of homeowners seeking to back out of
mortgages when lenders are accused of failing to follow a
federal "truth in lending" law.
On a 9-0 vote, the court handed a win to an Eagan, Minnesota
couple, Larry and Cheryle Jesinoski, over the $611,000 loan they
obtained in 2007 from Countrywide Home Loans Inc, now part
of Bank of America Corp.
On the technical question before the justices, the court
said homeowners need only write a letter to the lender, as the
Jesinoskis did, and do not need to file a lawsuit in order to
benefit from a provision of a federal law known as the Truth in
Lending Act.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)