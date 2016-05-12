UPDATE 4-Republicans win Obamacare legal challenge, add to insurer concerns

* Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives filed suit
* Obama administration expected to appeal judge's ruling
(Adds healthcare analyst comments on Obamacare markets)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, May 12 A U.S. judge on Thursday
handed a victory to congressional Republicans who challenged
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, ruling that
his administration overstepped its constitutional powers
relating to government spending.
U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer, based in Washington,
ruled that the administration cannot spend billions of dollars
in federal funds to provide subsidies under the law known as
Obamacare to private insurers without the approval of Congress.
At issue in the case, brought by the Republican-led House of
Representatives, are reimbursements to insurance companies to
compensate them for reductions that the law requires them to
make to customers' out-of-pocket medical payments.
The ruling will not have an immediate effect on the law
because the judge put the decision on hold pending an expected
appeal by the administration. But it adds to uncertainty over
the future of Obama's signature domestic policy achievement
ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential and congressional elections,
including whether enough health insurers will continue to
participate in the program.
Insurers have sustained losses from their Obamacare
business, saying they have not attracted enough healthy
customers to offset the costs of sicker members. Two of the
largest players, UnitedHealth Group and Humana Inc
, had already said they would not offer plans in many
markets next year.
"If you're going to lose more money, why participate?" asked
Steve Halper, an analyst with FBR Capital Markets.
Shares in hospital operators such as Community Health
Systems Inc fell sharply, while insurer stocks including
Aetna Inc, which plans to remain in at least 15
Obamacare markets next year, also declined.
In court papers, the administration had warned that a court
victory for the House Republicans would lead to a spike in
insurance premiums for Americans and force the government to pay
more in tax credits to insurance policy-holders.
As part of an appeal, the administration is likely to press
its argument that the House lacks legal standing to sue.
"This suit represents the first time in our nation's history
that Congress has been permitted to sue the executive branch
over a disagreement about how to interpret a statute," White
House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.
"It's unfortunate that Republicans have resorted to a
taxpayer-funded lawsuit to re-fight a political fight that they
keep losing," Earnest added. "They've been losing this fight for
six years, and they'll lose it again."
REPEATED CHALLENGES
Conservatives have mounted a series of legal challenges to
the Affordable Care Act since it was passed by Congress in 2010
over unified Republican opposition. Collyer was appointed to the
bench by Republican former President George W. Bush.
The law has helped bring insurance coverage to millions of
Americans who previously had none, subsidizing the cost of
insurance through tax credits. In addition, the federal
government helped defray consumers' out-of-pocket costs.
The House Republicans argued that the administration's
action violated the U.S. Constitution because it is the
legislative branch, not the executive branch, that authorizes
government spending.
"BIG win for the Constitution," House Speaker Paul Ryan
wrote on Twitter.
Jonathan Turley, the lawyer who spearheaded the lawsuit, in
a blog post called the ruling "a resounding victory not just for
Congress but for our constitutional system as a whole."
The appeals court in Washington may be more receptive to the
administration's arguments, in part because seven of its 11
active judges are Democratic-appointees, including four picked
by Obama.
The case focuses on a cost-sharing provision of Obamacare
that requires insurers to reduce deductibles and co-pays.
Insurers are supposed to be reimbursed for these costs by the
federal government. Cost-sharing is determined by the income of
the policyholder and is a mechanism for reducing healthcare
costs for lower-income households.
The Obama administration has interpreted the provision as a
type of federal spending that does not need to be explicitly
authorized by Congress. The House Republicans who filed the
challenge disagreed.
Collyer ruled that the cost-sharing provisions cannot be
funded through the same permanent appropriation that covers tax
credits made available under the law.
The judge rejected the administration's contention that the
appropriation should be viewed as permanent because the
alternative interpretation would lead to "absurd economic,
fiscal and healthcare policy results."
The U.S. Supreme Court in June 2015, in a ruling authored by
Bush-appointed Chief Justice John Roberts, rejected a
conservative challenge that could have gutted Obamacare,
upholding nationwide tax subsidies crucial to the law. Roberts
also wrote a major 2012 ruling preserving Obamacare.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Susan
Cornwell, Ransdell Pierson, Amrutha Penumudi and David
Alexander; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Will Dunham)