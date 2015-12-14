版本:
2015年 12月 14日

U.S. Supreme Court rejects human rights suit against Occidental

WASHINGTON Dec 14 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to revive a human rights lawsuit against Occidental Petroleum Corp and a security contractor that had accused them of complicity in a deadly 1998 bombing by Colombia's military of a village in the South American country.

The court left intact a November 2014 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stating that victims' families could not pursue claims against Occidental and Florida-based AirScan Inc under two U.S. human rights laws, the Alien Tort Statute and Torture Victims Protection Act. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

