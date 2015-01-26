U.S. top court sends patent cases back to appeals court

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 26 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday sent three patent cases, including one dispute over Shire
Plc's Lialda drug, back to a lower court for further
proceedings in light of a ruling the justices issued last week.
All three cases will now be reconsidered by the U.S. Court
of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
In last week's ruling concerning a dispute over Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Copaxone, its
top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, the high court said the
appeals court had used the wrong legal analysis.
When considering the scope of patent claims construction,
the appeals court must defer to a federal district judge unless
there is evidence of "clear error," the court found.
In the Shire case, the appeals court had in a March 2014
ruling thrown out a lower court decision in the company's favor
over Lialda, a drug that treats inflammatory bowel conditions.
The district court had found that a competing product
manufactured by Actavis Plc's Watson unit had infringed
on Shire's patent.
The case is Shire Development LLC v. Watson Pharmaceuticals,
U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-206.
The other two cases on which the high court acted were Gevo
Inc v. Butamax Advanced Fuels LLC and Lighting Ballast Control
LLC v. Universal Lighting Technologies Inc, U.S. Supreme Court,
Nos 13-1286 and 13-1536.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)