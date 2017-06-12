U.S. Supreme Court to rule on legality of patent review system

| June 12
June 12 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday
to decide whether a federal administrative process frequently
used by technology companies to ward off patent infringement
lawsuits violates the constitutional rights of patent owners.
The justices agreed to hear an appeal by Houston-based
oilfield services company Oil States International Inc
of a lower court's ruling upholding a proceeding called inter
partes review in which the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office can
cancel patents the agency previously granted.
The company asserts that because the agency's process does
not give patent owners the option of a jury trial, it violates
the right to a jury trial enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.
Under the agency's process, administrative law judges review
a patent and decide whether the patent office made a mistake in
granting it.
The Supreme Court has said there is a right to a jury trial
in disputes in which private property can be revoked. Oil
States' position is that patents are a type of private property
so inter partes reviews are unconstitutional.
The patent office used the review process to invalidate one
of Oil States' patents at the request of a competitor it had
sued for infringement, Greene's Energy Group.
The case involves a patent relating to hydraulic fracking
but will be closely watched by technology companies because they
have frequently used inter partes review to invalidate patents
they have been accused of infringing, said Alan Fisch, a patent
lawyer at the law firm Fisch Sigler.
Apple Inc, Google Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co are among the companies that most
frequently use inter partes reviews as a defensive strategy in
patent disputes.
Congress created inter partes review through the America
Invents Act of 2011, a law intended to combat companies that
assert patents but do not make products of their own,
pejoratively called "patent trolls."
The inter partes review process was designed to be cheaper
and faster than traditional litigation. Companies hit with
patent lawsuits will often respond by initiating a review in the
hopes of quickly invalidating the patent at issue.
"Use of these procedures has risen in popularity each year
and has been somewhat transformative in the way patent
litigation is handled," said Neel Chatterjee, a patent lawyer at
the law firm Goodwin Procter.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected
Oil States' argument, finding patents are not private property,
so the lack of a jury is not unconstitutional. The company then
appealed to the Supreme Court.
(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Will Dunham)