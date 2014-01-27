U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal in $482 million patent case

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to hear an appeal from a radiologist seeking to
reinstate a $482 million patent infringement award he had won
against Cordis Corp.
The decision leaves intact an appeals court ruling throwing
out the 2011 jury award.
In the April 2013 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit said Cordis, a Johnson and Johnson
subsidiary, did not infringe on a patent owned by the
radiologist, Bruce Saffran, in making its Cypher stent.
Saffran filed a lawsuit in 2007, accusing Cordis of
infringing a patent he obtained in 1997 to make its Cypher brand
drug-eluting stents. Stents are tiny mesh tubes used to prop
open arteries that have been cleared of blockages. Drug-eluting
stents are coated with medicine designed to prevent reclogging
of the treated blood vessel.
The two-sentence order noted that Justice Samuel Alito did
not participate in the consideration of the case. The court does
not generally say why justices recuse themselves.
The case is Bruce Saffran v. Johnson & Johnson and Cordis
Corp, U.S. Supreme Court, 13-405.