U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal in $482 million patent case

WASHINGTON Jan 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from a radiologist seeking to reinstate a $482 million patent infringement award he had won against Cordis Corp.

The decision leaves intact an appeals court ruling throwing out the 2011 jury award.

In the April 2013 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Cordis, a Johnson and Johnson subsidiary, did not infringe on a patent owned by the radiologist, Bruce Saffran, in making its Cypher stent.

Saffran filed a lawsuit in 2007, accusing Cordis of infringing a patent he obtained in 1997 to make its Cypher brand drug-eluting stents. Stents are tiny mesh tubes used to prop open arteries that have been cleared of blockages. Drug-eluting stents are coated with medicine designed to prevent reclogging of the treated blood vessel.

The two-sentence order noted that Justice Samuel Alito did not participate in the consideration of the case. The court does not generally say why justices recuse themselves.

The case is Bruce Saffran v. Johnson & Johnson and Cordis Corp, U.S. Supreme Court, 13-405.