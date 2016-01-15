U.S. top court to examine how government agency reviews patents

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 15 The U.S. Supreme Court will
consider whether a federal agency's procedures have made it too
easy to successfully cancel patents after agreeing on Friday to
decide a case involving a vehicle speedometer that alerts
drivers if they are speeding.
The nine justices will hear an appeal filed by Cuozzo Speed
Technologies LLC, whose speedometer patent was invalidated in a
U.S. Patent and Trademark Office review procedure after being
challenged by GPS device maker Garmin Ltd in 2012.
Companies that are frequent targets of patent suits,
including Apple Inc and Google Inc, have
taken advantage of the patent office procedure, known as inter
partes review (IPR), in unexpectedly high numbers since it was
put in place in 2012.
These reviews allow anyone to challenge the validity of a
patent far more cheaply and quickly than in a U.S. federal
court.
The high court justices will now consider whether the patent
office is improperly interpreting the patents that come before
it in the reviews. Critics say this leads to a high rate of
patent cancellations.
New Jersey-based Cuozzo told the Supreme Court the procedure
was "surprisingly lethal," noting that in nearly 85 percent of
cases some or all of the patent claims challenged have been
canceled.
If the patent office does not change course, it would allow
hundreds or even thousands of additional patent claims to be
"invalidated under the wrong standard," Cuozzo said in court
papers.
Jeffrey Wall, an attorney for Cuozzo, said he was pleased
the high court will examine the case.
The agency had asked the court not to hear Cuozzo's appeal,
saying in court papers any changes to its procedures should be
made by Congress.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
Cuozzo was supported by several industry groups and
companies, which urged the justices to take the case.
One friend-of-the-court brief on behalf of 3M Co,
Caterpillar Inc, Eli Lilly and Co and Qualcomm Inc
said the patent office reviews and litigation in
district court needed to be streamlined for the "proper
functioning of the patent system as a whole."
The cancellation of Cuozzo's patent came in the first-ever
petition for an IPR. Garmin's action was in response to a
lawsuit filed by Cuozzo in federal court in 2012. Garmin is no
longer involved in the case.
A spokesman for the patent office declined to comment.
The case is In re Cuozzo Speed Technologies LLC v Michelle
K. Lee, in the Supreme Court of the United States, No. 15-446.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Will Dunham)