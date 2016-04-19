版本:
U.S. top court rules against Maryland over power plant subsidies

WASHINGTON, April 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against Maryland in its bid to revive a program to subsidize natural gas-fired electricity plant construction to serve the power needs of its residents in a case weighing state versus federal authority.

The court, in its 8-0 ruling, said Maryland's program was not allowed under federal law.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

