U.S. top court weighs pregnancy discrimination in UPS dispute

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 3 U.S. Supreme Court justices
appeared unsure on Wednesday how to decide a case that could
determine whether employers must provide accommodations for
pregnant workers who may have physical limitations on the duties
they can perform.
During a one-hour argument before the nine justices, two of
the court's three women - Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan -
showed most sympathy for former UPS Inc truck driver
Peggy Young. But it was unclear how some of the other justices
would vote in the closely watched case involving women's
workplace rights.
The case concerns whether the package delivery company
violated a federal law called the Pregnancy Discrimination Act
by denying Young her request for temporary changes in her work
duties after she became pregnant in 2006. Young, who worked at a
facility in Maryland, had acted on a midwife's advice that she
not be required to lift packages weighing more than 20 pounds (9
kg).
Kagan said UPS's policy, which allowed non-pregnant workers
to obtain light-duty assignments in other circumstances without
giving the same accommodation for pregnancy, put "all pregnant
women on one side of the line" by excluding them.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)