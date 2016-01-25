UPDATE 2-U.S. top court declines to review PricewaterhouseCoopers case

(Recasts lead, Adds comment)
By Robert Iafolla
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) -
P ricewaterhouseCoopers may face increased pressure to
settle a decade-old lawsuit with a class of employees who took
lump-sum retirement payments between 2000 and 2006 after coming
up short on Monday in its bid for U.S. Supreme Court review.
The Supreme Court left in place a U.S. appeals court ruling
that found that the Manhattan-based auditing giant violated
federal benefits law by setting terms for when workers could
fully vest in pension plans that were unrelated to retirement
age.
PricewaterhouseCoopers has been fighting claims that its
plan deprived certain workers of "whipsaw payments," which
guarantee that participants who take lump-sum payments once they
retire receive the full value of their accounts. The U.S.
Congress eliminated mandatory whipsaw payments in 2006.
The accounting firm's pension plan required workers to
achieve five years of service prior to vesting. The Employment
Retirement Income Security Act mandates that employees be fully
vested in pension plans once they reach "normal retirement age,"
though companies have latitude to define that term and it does
not have to be the same age for every employee.
The workers suing PricewaterhouseCoopers had more than five
years of service and say they were short-changed because they
received lump-sum payments of only the cash balance of their
retirement accounts without the additional amount from proper
actuarial calculations.
In a procedural step that gives plaintiffs greater leverage
in settlement talks, a Manhattan federal judge in 2014 certified
a class of former PricewaterhouseCoopers employees who took
lump-sum retirement payments between 2000 and 2006 as plaintiffs
in the lawsuit.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled in
2015 that the company's plan ran afoul of ERISA's requirement
that employers set vesting ages that have reasonable
relationships to a normal retirement age for the industry, from
65 for office workers to 35 for baseball players.
PricewaterhouseCoopers asked the Supreme Court to review the
decision, arguing it conflicts with earlier rulings from other
U.S. appeals courts and provides no specific guidance on what
constitutes a reasonable relationship. That lack of clarity
leaves employers, workers and plan administrators in the dark
over whether their plans are valid, PricewaterhouseCoopers said.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups
backed PricewaterhouseCoopers' bid for high court review.
The plaintiffs' lawyer, Eli Gottesdiener, said the retirees
suing the company are gratified the Supreme Court let the 2nd
Circuit's ruling stand.
PricewaterhouseCoopers did not respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Robert Iafolla; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Will Dunham)