U.S. Supreme Court reviews property rights in Florida case

* Landowner objected to funding off-site wetlands
* Court weighs whether there was an illegal 'taking'
By Jonathan Stempel
WASHINGTON, Jan 15 The U.S. Supreme Court waded
back into the hotly contested area of property rights on
Tuesday, examining whether a Florida property owner must accept
strict conditions in exchange for obtaining a development permit
for his land.
A decision, expected by the end of June, could clarify the
ability of a government to limit how an owner uses his property,
short of an illegal seizure known as a "taking."
Governments often cite public policy reasons for limiting
property use, such as to preserve the environment or a
neighborhood's character, or else to help the community at
large.
The Supreme Court has in the past said that power is not
absolute, requiring sufficient links to public policy and some
degree of proportionality in limiting the use of property.
But in Tuesday's case, some justices questioned whether Coy
Koontz was treated unfairly in being denied a commercial
development permit for his property near Orlando by the St.
Johns River Water Management District.
The district had turned him down after he refused to pay for
wetlands improvements elsewhere.
"Here, there's nothing that happens. The permit was denied,"
Justice Antonin Scalia told Koontz's lawyer Paul Beard. "I can't
see where there's a taking here. Nothing was taken."
Other justices, however, said there were limits to what a
government can demand before granting such permits.
A government cannot "ask for the moon," Chief Justice John
Roberts said. "The Takings Clause (of the U.S. Constitution) is
designed to prevent property owners from having to bear the
costs that should be borne by the people as a whole."
EIGHTEEN YEARS
Tuesday's case is the culmination of a more than 18-year-old
battle waged by Koontz and his late father over the development
of their nearly 15-acre (six-hectare) parcel of land.
After Florida designated much of the parcel as protected
wetlands, Koontz proposed to develop about a quarter of it, in
an area near a highway, and dedicate the rest for conservation.
That was not enough for local officials. They offered some
alternatives, requiring Koontz to pay money - estimated at
between $10,000 and $150,000 - to protect wetlands elsewhere,
some several miles away.
Those offers were rejected, and a trial court awarded Koontz
$327,500 for being unable to use his property.
But Florida's Supreme Court threw the award out. It said
that because St. Johns did not issue a permit, Koontz never
spent money on offsite improvements. Thus, it said, "nothing was
ever taken."
FOOTBALL STADIUM
While agreeing that preserving wetlands was a legitimate
policy, Beard argued that St. Johns' demands were excessive.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared to disagree. "We really
can't say this was a 'take it or leave it,'" she said. "It
offered many, many ways that this permit might be granted, and
then said, 'You are free to come up with something else.'"
But Roberts said there were limits, suggesting it would be
unfair to force a single landowner to pay $1 million to help
fund a football stadium.
"That would be unconstitutional, right?" Roberts asked Paul
Wolfson, a lawyer representing St. Johns.
Wolfson suggested that nothing like that happened here.
"It's hard to see how you can have an exactions/takings claim
when nothing has ever actually been exacted," he said.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor said a broad ruling for Koontz could
hurt a government's ability to conduct public policy.
"I see an enormous floodgate here, one in which we are
sending a signal that perhaps states should be more quiet," she
said. "They should just say no, because anything they offer is
going to be seen potentially as an unconstitutional taking."
Beard disagreed, saying governments would simply "lose
flexibility in demanding whatever it is that they want."
Koontz is backed by various conservative legal groups,
property owners and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
St. Johns is supported by 19 U.S. states, Washington, D.C.,
and Puerto Rico, as well as advocates of wetlands conservation.
The U.S. government also supported the water district and urged
that the Florida Supreme Court decision be upheld.
The case is Koontz v. St. Johns River Water Management
District, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 11-1447.