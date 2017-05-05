UPDATE 2-U.S. chief justice taps New York judge to handle Puerto Rico bankruptcy

(Adds comment, background)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John
Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan
to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after
the island's government filed for protection from creditors.
In a brief statement, Roberts said he had designated U.S.
District Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Southern District of
New York to handle the biggest bankruptcy in the history of the
U.S. municipal debt market.
Puerto Rico, which has roughly $70 billion in debt, filed
for bankruptcy on Wednesday.. Some of its public
agencies are expected to do the same in coming days.
Because the U.S. territory is not eligible for traditional
bankruptcy protection, the filing came under Title III of
PROMESA, the federal Puerto Rico rescue law passed last year.
"I see the selection as a sign that Chief Justice Roberts
knows very well the importance of this case and the need for the
case to be perceived as having a fair process," said Melissa
Jacoby, bankruptcy expert and professor at UNC Law.
Under PROMESA, the chief justice is tasked with selecting a
federal judge to oversee the case, which was filed in federal
court in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Swain played an important role in the revisions to the
Federal Rules of Bankruptcy Procedure, which apply to PROMESA
Title III, Jacoby said.
A Harvard Law School graduate, Swain served from 1996 to
2000 as a bankruptcy judge for the Eastern District of New York
after working in private practice at the law firm Debevoise &
Plimpton. She specialized in employee benefits, executive
compensation, employment and federal health and pension laws.
Swain has presided over other notable cases since being
appointed to the federal bench by President Bill Clinton in June
2000, including trials of associates of Bernard Madoff tied to
his multibillion-dollar investment Ponzi scheme.
She presided over several financial crisis related cases
over soured mortgage-backed securities against major banks.
Last year, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Manhattan voted 3-0 to overturn her decision to dismiss a
class-action lawsuit brought by investors. They accused
drugmaker Pfizer Inc of causing tens of billions of
dollars in shareholder losses by misleading them about the
safety of its Celebrex and Bextra pain-relieving drugs.
"ALL BETS ARE OFF"
Puerto Rico is saddled with a 45 percent poverty rate and
unemployment about double the U.S. average. While it remains to
be seen how much of the $70 billion in debt will be included in
the bankruptcy, its restructuring is sure to be the largest and
among the most complex in municipal market history.
Deep-pocketed creditors from myriad public issuers are
battling on many fronts, competing for repayment priority while
challenging the authority of Puerto Rico’s federal financial
oversight board to put the island into bankruptcy in the first
place.
Several creditors sued Puerto Rico after Monday's expiration
of protections against lawsuits under PROMESA.
Creditors holding constitutionally-backed general obligation
debt argue they should be paid first while creditors holding
sales tax-backed bonds, known as COFINA, have said they are
entitled to the collected money.
The broader implications for the municipal bond market are
not lost on investors.
"In particular as it pertains to securitized debt such as
COFINA debt. You have similar debt in places like Illinois. This
case could have far reaching implications," said Sean Burgess,
portfolio manager and lead trader for Puerto Rico strategy at
Sarasota, Florida-based Cumberland Advisors.
"Investors thought that their revenues were secure and
claims and liens were (to be) respected. It could end up that
COFINA bondholders get a haircut," said Burgess. "Once it goes
to a judge all bets are off."
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Nick
Brown and Nathan Layne in New York, Tracy Ricinski in Chicago,
Daniel Bases in San Francisco; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Tom Brown)