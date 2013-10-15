版本:
U.S. justices appear inclined to uphold affirmative action ban

WASHINGTON Oct 15 The conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court appeared inclined on Tuesday to uphold a Michigan law that bans the use of affirmative action in state university admissions.

During an hour-long oral argument, several justices questioned whether a 2006 state constitutional amendment that banned the practice had imposed burdens on racial minorities in violation of the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of equal protection.

