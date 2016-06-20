UPDATE 2-U.S. Supreme Court rules for R.J. Reynolds in racketeering case

(Adds company, EU lawyers' reaction, details from ruling)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday limited the scope of federal racketeering law, handing
R.J. Reynolds a victory in its effort to fend off a lawsuit by
European Union nations accusing the cigarette maker of running a
global money-laundering scheme involving narcotics smuggling
into Europe.
The court, in its 4-3 ruling, reversed a lower-court
decision that backed the EU and 26 member states, finding that
the racketeering law does not extend to claims not made by U.S.
authorities concerning conduct that takes place overseas.
"We are certainly pleased with the court's decision today.
The company has long believed that the EU's claims are legally
and factually baseless," Jeff Raborn, Reynolds' vice president
and assistant general counsel, said in a statement.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based R.J. Reynolds is part of
Reynolds American Inc, the second-largest U.S. tobacco
company with brands including Camel and Pall Mall.
David Frederick, a lawyer for the EU states, said the
litigation will continue in federal district court on certain
remaining claims.
The case focused on whether the Racketeer Influenced and
Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), a U.S. law used to target
illegal conspiracies including organized crime, applied to
overseas conduct.
Writing for the court, Justice Samuel Alito said RICO can
apply to overseas activity in some instances but not in legal
action not brought by the U.S. government. Under the ruling, the
federal government can bring both civil and criminal claims
under the law based on overseas conduct, an outcome the Justice
Department had requested in court papers.
The EU countries accused R.J. Reynolds in 2002 of directing
a decade-long scheme from the United States that involved the
smuggling of illegal narcotics into Europe by Colombian and
Russian crime groups, the laundering of proceeds from the sale
of those drugs, and the use of the proceeds by importers to buy
R.J. Reynolds cigarettes.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled in
2014 that the case could go forward.
Cory Andrews, a lawyer with the Washington Legal Foundation
conservative advocacy group, said the racketeering law was
enacted to combat organized crime but that plaintiffs' lawyers
had tried to expand its reach to include the overseas actions of
U.S. companies.
"The Supreme Court's decision today, by clarifying that a
private RICO plaintiff must be able to allege and prove a
domestic injury, puts a welcome end to that gambit," Andrews
said.
Only seven justices took part in the case. Antonin Scalia
died in February. Sonia Sotomayor recused herself.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)