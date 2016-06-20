版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 22:13 BJT

U.S. Supreme Court rules for R.J. Reynolds in racketeering case

WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a win to R.J. Reynolds in its effort to fend off a lawsuit by European Union nations accusing the cigarette maker of running a global money-laundering scheme involving narcotics smuggling into Europe.

The justices in their 4-3 ruling threw out a lower-court ruling in favor of the EU and 26 member states. The court sent the case back for further proceedings.

The case focuses on whether the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), a U.S. law used to target illegal conspiracies including organized crime, applies to overseas conduct. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐