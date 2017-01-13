版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 03:54 BJT

U.S. top court to hear BNSF Railway out-of-state injury suit appeal

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Jan 13 The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to resolve a dispute that could limit where corporations can be sued, potentially delivering a blow to plaintiffs' lawyers seeking to bring cases in friendly courts.

The justices said they would decide an appeal by Texas-based BNSF Railway Co of a 2015 Montana Supreme Court ruling allowing out-of-state residents to sue there over injuries that occurred anywhere in BNSF's nationwide network. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐