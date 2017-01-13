U.S. top court to hear BNSF Railway out-of-state injury suit appeal

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK Jan 13 The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to resolve a dispute that could limit where corporations can be sued, potentially delivering a blow to plaintiffs' lawyers seeking to bring cases in friendly courts.
The justices said they would decide an appeal by Texas-based BNSF Railway Co of a 2015 Montana Supreme Court ruling allowing out-of-state residents to sue there over injuries that occurred anywhere in BNSF's nationwide network. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020