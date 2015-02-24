U.S. justices signal support for plaintiffs in Edison 401(k) case

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday appeared set to revive certain claims in a class action
lawsuit against Edison International by employees who
accused the utility of favoring higher-cost mutual funds
over-lower cost ones in its retirement plan.
Based on questions asked during a one-hour oral argument,
the nine justices look set to throw out an appeals court ruling
that limited the number of claims that could be made in the case
involving Edison's retirement plan management.
It was not clear how much guidance the justices will give to
lower courts on how to handle similar cases. Depending on how
the decision is written, the case could give 401(k) plan
participants more leeway to sue their employers for putting
investments that impose excessive fees into their plans.
The case concerns a lawsuit filed by Glenn Tibble and other
employees against Edison subsidiary Southern California Edison
Company.
The plaintiffs say the company breached its fiduciary duty
by, among other things, offering higher-cost mutual funds to
those participating in the plan despite the fact that identical
lower-cost mutual funds were available.
At issue is whether some of the claims in the lawsuit were
barred by a six-year statute of limitations that is part of the
Employee Retirement Income Security Act.
In July 2010, a federal judge in California said they were
barred. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals agreed in an August 2013 decision that the high court
now appears likely to reverse. The Supreme Court's ruling is due
by the end of June.
The case is Tibble v. Edison International, U.S. Supreme
Court, No. 13-550.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Will
Dunham)