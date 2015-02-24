U.S. justices signal support for plaintiffs in Edison 401(k) case

WASHINGTON Feb 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared set to revive certain claims in a class action lawsuit against Edison International by employees who accused the utility of favoring higher-cost mutual funds over-lower cost ones in its retirement plan.

Based on questions asked during a one-hour oral argument, the nine justices look set to throw out an appeals court ruling that limited the number of claims that could be made in the case involving Edison's retirement plan management.

It was not clear how much guidance the justices will give to lower courts on how to handle similar cases. Depending on how the decision is written, the case could give 401(k) plan participants more leeway to sue their employers for putting investments that impose excessive fees into their plans.

The case concerns a lawsuit filed by Glenn Tibble and other employees against Edison subsidiary Southern California Edison Company.

The plaintiffs say the company breached its fiduciary duty by, among other things, offering higher-cost mutual funds to those participating in the plan despite the fact that identical lower-cost mutual funds were available.

At issue is whether some of the claims in the lawsuit were barred by a six-year statute of limitations that is part of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

In July 2010, a federal judge in California said they were barred. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed in an August 2013 decision that the high court now appears likely to reverse. The Supreme Court's ruling is due by the end of June.

The case is Tibble v. Edison International, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-550.