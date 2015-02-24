UPDATE 1-U.S. justices signal support for plaintiffs in Edison 401(k) case

(Adds details from oral argument)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Feb 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday appeared ready to give Edison International
employees who accused the utility of favoring higher-cost mutual
funds over lower-cost ones in its retirement plan a chance to
revive some of their claims.
Based on questions asked during a one-hour oral argument,
the nine justices look set to throw out an appeals court ruling
that limited the number of claims that could be made in the case
involving Edison's retirement plan management.
There appeared to be consensus among the justices that a 9th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in favor of Edison was
flawed. But it was uncertain how far the justices will go in
explaining exactly when the role of a fiduciary like Edison in
monitoring a plan's performance can trigger liability under the
Employee Retirement Income Security Act, known as ERISA.
The plaintiffs and Edison both agree that there is a duty to
monitor, but they disagree over what that entails.
Depending on how the decision is written, the case could
give 401(k) plan participants more leeway to sue their employers
for putting investments that impose excessive fees into their
plans.
Justice Stephen Breyer indicated that he favored sending the
case back to the lower courts, saying "there is a problem with
me suddenly, or any of us, describing this fiduciary duty, the
nature of it, whether it's violated here or not" when it was not
fully addressed earlier in the litigation.
The case concerns a lawsuit filed by Glenn Tibble and other
employees against Edison subsidiary Southern California Edison
Company.
The plaintiffs say the company breached its fiduciary duty
by, among other things, offering higher-cost mutual funds to
those participating in the plan despite the fact that identical
lower-cost mutual funds were available.
The main legal issue is whether some of the claims in the
lawsuit were barred by a six-year statute of limitations under
the ERISA law. The plaintiffs say liability is triggered by the
fiduciary's ongoing role monitoring the plan's performance. That
responsibility should include tracking cheaper alternatives, the
plaintiffs argue.
In July 2010, a federal judge in California said they were
barred. The San Francisco-based appeals court agreed in an
August 2013 decision that the high court now appears likely to
reverse. The Supreme Court's ruling is due by the end of June.
The case is Tibble v. Edison International, U.S. Supreme
Court, No. 13-550.
