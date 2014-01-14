UPDATE 2-U.S. top court curbs human rights claims in Daimler ruling

By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Jan 14 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled
on Tuesday that Daimler AG cannot be sued in
California over alleged abuses in Argentina, a decision likely
to erode further the reputation of the United States as a global
venue for human rights claims.
The 9-0 decision was the second by the high court in less
than a year to make it harder for plaintiffs to sue
foreign-based multinational corporations in U.S. courts for
alleged human rights violations. Lower courts already have
thrown out similar lawsuits based on a 2013 Supreme Court
decision.
In Tuesday's ruling, the justices said companies must do
substantial business in the United States to be sued there. The
fact that the German-based automaker owns a U.S.-based
subsidiary that does business in California was not enough for
the lawsuit to proceed, the court said.
Daimler faced allegations that a subsidiary violated the
human rights of workers at a plant in Argentina in the 1970s.
The court ruled on a unanimous vote that the lawsuit could
not go ahead. The justices said Daimler's connections with
California, where the lawsuit was filed, were not sufficient for
it to face a lawsuit there.
The court reversed a May 2011 San Francisco-based 9th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in favor of human rights
plaintiffs.
Marco Simons, an attorney with Earthrights International,
who represents plaintiffs in human rights cases, criticized the
court's reasoning. Simons said the court endorsed the idea that
"it's better for the economy of the U.S. and the world to limit
the ability to sue multinational corporations."
A Daimler spokeswoman said, "We have always regarded the
accusations as groundless."
Workers or relatives of workers at an Argentina-based plant
operated by Mercedes-Benz, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler,
said the company punished plant workers viewed by managers as
union agitators. They also said the company cooperated with
Argentina's military and police forces.
Daimler is headquartered in Stuttgart, while its
Mercedes-Benz USA LLC subsidiary is incorporated in Delaware and
does most of its business in New Jersey.
The high court's ruling does not prevent companies from
being sued for conduct that occurs in the United States.
A 2013 ruling also pared back the circumstances for suing
multinational companies in U.S. courts over human rights
allegations. The justices held that a federal court in New York
could not hear claims made by 12 Nigerians who accused
Anglo-Dutch oil company Royal Dutch Shell Plc of
complicity in a crackdown on protesters in Nigeria from 1992 to
1995.
That ruling already brought an end to some lawsuits against
foreign companies, limiting the impact of Tuesday's decision.
In one case decided in August, the New York-based 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals held that lawsuits against Daimler,
Ford Motor Company and International Business Machines
Corp could not proceed. The companies were accused of
facilitating decades of race-based crimes such as torture and
extrajudicial killings in South Africa because their South
African subsidiaries sold products to the government there.
The legal question in the Daimler case, which focused on
when courts have jurisdiction over certain claims, is different
from that in the Shell case, which focused on an obscure federal
law called the Alien Tort Statute.
Corporate defense lawyers say Tuesday's ruling will further
undermine the notion of the United States serving as a global
court for human rights claims.
Dominic Perella, a lawyer at the Washington-based Hogan
Lovells firm, said the court "is not closing the door on these
lawsuits, but making it much harder to bring them."
Human rights lawyers previously were eager to sue in U.S.
courts because of what defense lawyers describe as pro-plaintiff
litigation rules that made it easer for plaintiffs to negotiate
favorable settlements.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote in Tuesday's majority
opinion that neither Daimler nor Mercedes-Benz USA, also known
as MBUSA, is incorporated in California.
"If Daimler's California activities sufficed to allow
adjudication of this Argentina-routed case in California, the
same global reach would presumably be available in every other
state in which MBUSA's sales are sizable," she wrote.
The claims had "nothing to do with anything that occurred or
had its principal impact in California," Ginsburg added.
The justices did not want to allow U.S. courts broad
authority to hear such cases in part because of concerns raised
by other countries. In the European Union, companies are
generally only sued where they are based, Ginsburg noted.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a separate opinion concurring
in the judgment but differed with her colleagues over the legal
rationale. She said she would have ruled that, regardless of
Daimler's links with California, the lawsuit should not go ahead
because "the case involves foreign plaintiffs suing a foreign
defendant based on foreign conduct."
A lawyer for the plaintiffs could not be reached for
comment.
The case is Daimler AG v. Bauman, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
11-965.