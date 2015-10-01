U.S. top court to decide if EU can sue R.J. Reynolds over money-laundering

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to decide whether a lawsuit filed by the European Union accusing cigarette maker R.J. Reynolds of running a global money-laundering scheme involving narcotics smuggling into Europe can move forward.
The case could have broad implications because the court will decide whether plaintiffs can sue under U.S. federal civil racketeering laws for conduct that takes place overseas and, if so, under what circumstances.
The high court will review an April 2014 ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York in favor of the European Union and 26 member states. That ruling permitted the case to proceed in a U.S. court.
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.