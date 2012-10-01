US Supreme Court rejects kosher meat plant manager's appeal

WASHINGTON Oct 1 The Supreme Court on Monday
rejected an appeal by the former chief executive of a kosher
meat packing plant in Iowa who was sentenced to 27 years in
prison on charges of financial fraud.
Without comment, the high court refused to consider whether
Sholom Rubashkin's sentence was excessive for a first-time,
nonviolent offender and whether he was entitled to a new trial
based on evidence of alleged judicial misconduct in the case.
The case had sparked an outcry from members of the legal and
Orthodox Jewish communities who supported Rubashkin's quest for
a new trial.
Rubashkin was convicted in 2009 of 86 counts of financial
fraud that came to light after a government raid on the former
Agriprocessors Inc plant in Postville, Iowa, in which hundreds
of immigrant workers were arrested.
On appeal, Rubashkin argued that he was entitled to a new
trial after documents obtained through a freedom of information
request allegedly revealed that the trial judge had been
involved in planning the government raid.
The 8th U.S. Circuit of Appeals in St. Louis had rejected
Rubashkin's request in 2011.
Rubashkin's lawyer, Paul Clement, was not immediately
available for comment.
Numerous groups submitted amicus briefs in support of
Rubashkin, including 86 former attorneys general, the National
Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and a group of 40 legal
ethics professors.
The case is Rubashkin v. USA, No. 11-1203.