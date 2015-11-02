版本:
2015年 11月 2日

U.S. Supreme Court won't hear satellite TV providers claim on state taxes

WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by satellite television providers to challenge states taxes they say unlawfully treat them differently from cable TV companies.

The nine justices turned away a joint challenge from DirecTV Inc, a subsidiary of AT&T Inc, and Dish Network Corp over taxes in Massachusetts and Tennessee. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

