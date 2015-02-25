版本:
U.S. justices show support for Muslim woman denied job due to head scarf

WASHINGTON Feb 25 A majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday expressed support for a Muslim woman denied a job at an Abercrombie & Fitch Co clothing store in Oklahoma because she wore a head scarf for religious reasons.

The nine justices heard a one-hour argument in an appeal brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a federal agency that sued the company on behalf of the job applicant, Samantha Elauf. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
