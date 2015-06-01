版本:
U.S. Supreme Court rules for Muslim woman denied job at clothing store

WASHINGTON, June 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of a Muslim woman who filed a lawsuit after she was denied a job at an Abercrombie & Fitch Co clothing store in Oklahoma because she wore a head scarf for religious reasons.

On a 8-1 vote, the court handed a win to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), a federal agency that sued the company on behalf of Samantha Elauf. She was denied a sales job in 2008 at an Abercrombie Kids store in Tulsa when she was 17. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

