UPDATE 1-U.S. top court rejects Charles Schwab appeal in breach-of-contract dispute

(Adds details on case, paragraphs 4-9)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Oct 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday left intact an appeals court decision that allowed a
financial adviser to sue Charles Schwab Corp over
allegations that the brokerage firm deviated from objectives set
for a mutual fund, costing investors millions of dollars in
losses.
The court rejected Schwab's appeal of a March ruling by the
9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that revived the lawsuit.
The appeals court said Northstar Financial Advisors Inc
could sue on behalf of its clients and that Charles Schwab
should face claims of breach of contract over the alleged losses
in the Schwab Total Bond Index fund. Other claims in the
original lawsuit are still pending.
The plaintiffs said that by investing more than 25 percent
of assets in non-agency mortgage securities and collateralized
mortgage obligations, Schwab portfolio managers ignored the
fund's fundamental investment objectives of tracking the Lehman
Brothers U.S. Aggregate Bond Index and avoiding big industry
bets.
They said this caused the fund to lag its benchmark from
Sept. 1, 2007, to Feb. 27, 2009, losing 4.80 percent while the
index posted a positive total return of 7.85 percent.
Writing for the appeals court, Judge Edward Korman, who
normally hears cases in Brooklyn, New York, said Schwab's
adoption of the fund's fundamental policies were "sufficient to
form a contract" between the shareholders and the fund itself.
A district court judge had dismissed Northstar's lawsuit in
August 2011.
The case is Schwab Investments v. Northstar Financial
Advisors Inc, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 15-134.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)