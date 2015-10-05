U.S. top court rejects Charles Schwab appeal in breach-of-contract dispute

WASHINGTON Oct 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday left intact an appeals court decision that allowed a
financial adviser to sue Charles Schwab Corp over
allegations that the brokerage firm deviated from objectives set
for a mutual fund, costing investors millions of dollars in
losses.
The court rejected Schwab's appeal of a March ruling by the
9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that revived the lawsuit.
The appeals court said Northstar Financial Advisors Inc
could sue on behalf of its clients and that Charles Schwab
should face claims of breach of contract over the alleged losses
in the Schwab Total Bond Index fund. Other claims in the
original lawsuit are still pending.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)