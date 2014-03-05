U.S. justices searching for middle ground in major securities case

BRIEF-Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
WASHINGTON, March 5 U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared to look for a compromise that would enable them to avoid overruling a 26-year-old precedent that made it easier for plaintiffs to negotiate large class action settlements.
Based on questions from the nine-member court during a one-hour oral argument, there did not seem to be a majority willing to overturn the 1988 case, Basic v. Levinson. Justice Anthony Kennedy, a regular swing vote, and Justice Antonin Scalia both indicated interest in a compromise move that would help defendants.
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing