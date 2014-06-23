U.S. top court sets new limit on securities class actions

BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON, June 23 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday imposed new curbs on securities class action lawsuits filed by investors against publicly traded companies.
The court held on a 9-0 vote in a case brought by Halliburton Co that defendants can, at the preliminary class certification stage, rebut the plaintiffs' presumption of reliance on an efficient market if they can show that the alleged misrepresentation did not affect the stock price. In an opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court stopped short of overturning a key 26-year-old precedent, Basic v. Levinson, which kickstarted the securities class action industry. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Prosperity Bancshares Inc reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Entergy Corp - affirmed its 2017 operational guidance in range of $4.75 to $5.35 per share