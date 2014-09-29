U.S. top court, in reversal, dismisses IndyMac securities case

| WASHINGTON, Sept 29
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday had a change of heart and dismissed a case it had
previously agreed to hear on whether class action claims against
underwriters of securities issued by a unit of the now-defunct
IndyMac Bancorp Inc should be able to proceed.
The decision not to hear the case means that an appeals
court decision in favor of banks that were defendants in the
case stays intact. They are units of Credit Suisse Group
AG Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group
Inc and Morgan Stanley.
The court likely dismissed the case because the majority of
defendants have agreed to a $340 million settlement, which has
not yet been approved by a district court judge. Goldman Sachs
is not a party to the proposed settlement.
By dismissing the case without comment, the court will no
longer decide whether the three-year window for filing certain
securities claims is suspended if investors can show they would
have been parties in a previously filed class action lawsuit had
it not been dismissed. Lower courts are split on the question.
Various institutional investors, including the Wyoming state
retirement fund, sued over what they said were untrue statements
and omissions concerning mortgage-backed securities issued by
IndyMac subsidiary IndyMac MBS Inc. The bank failed in July
2008. The defendants in the case were underwriters for the
offerings.
A federal district judge in New York in 2011 and the 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2013 both ruled for the
defendants.
The Supreme Court dismissed the case after asking the
parties if the proposed settlement agreement meant that the
issue no longer needed to be decided. Both sides said the case
should still decided by the court.
The public employee retirement system of Mississippi, the
plaintiff seeking high court review, was not part of the lawsuit
at the time it was originally dismissed, but said it could
revive the case because it would have been a member of the class
if the litigation had been allowed to continue.
The case is Public Employees' Retirement System of
Mississippi, v. IndyMac, U.S. Supreme Court, 13-640.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham and David
Gregorio)