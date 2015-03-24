UPDATE 3-Moment of truth: Omnicare wins U.S. case over 'untrue' statements

(Recasts lead, adds effect of ruling, paragraph 3)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 24 Shareholders cannot sue
public companies for issuing statements ahead of a public stock
offering simply because they turn out to be untrue, the U.S.
Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday in handing a narrow victory to
pharmacy services business Omnicare Inc.
On a 9-0 vote, the justices threw out an appeals court
ruling that had revived securities class action claims by
investors alleging that Omnicare had misled them prior to
its $765 million public offering in December 2005.
The court's action could help companies fend off investor
lawsuits in a limited category of cases concerning registration
statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in
which companies state opinions they believe to be accurate at
the time.
But Omnicare's fight will continue because the court sent
the case matter back to lower courts for litigation on the
question of whether the company is liable over facts it omitted
from the statement.
"Under the legal standard the Supreme Court announced today,
plaintiffs' case against Omnicare is without merit and should be
dismissed," the company said in a statement.
The lawsuit said Cincinnati-based Omnicare, the top U.S.
provider of pharmacy services to the elderly, made untrue
statements in the documents filed with the SEC before the public
offering. Omnicare said it believed it was in compliance with
the law.
Plaintiffs who subscribed to the offering sued after
whistleblower lawsuits claimed the company had paid kickbacks to
nursing homes and received kickbacks from drug companies.
The court, in an opinion by Justice Elena Kagan, ruled that
a statement made by Omnicare as part of a securities
registration that the company believed to be true at the time
should not considered "an untrue statement of a material fact"
just because plaintiffs say it later turned out to be incorrect.
That limits the scope of liability companies can face from
investors in similar lawsuits.
The language of the Securities Act in question "does not
allow investors to second-guess inherently subjective and
uncertain assessments," Kagan wrote.
But, Kagan noted, further litigation is needed on the
omission question.
Liability is triggered "if a registration statement omits
material facts about the issuer's inquiry into or knowledge
concerning a statement of opinion, and if those facts conflict
with what a reasonable investor would take from the statement
itself," Kagan wrote.
Justice Antonin Scalia wrote a separate opinion in which
partly disagreed with the majority's rationale.
The case is Omnicare v. Laborers District Council, U.S.
Supreme Court, 13-435.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)