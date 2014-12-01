UPDATE 1-U.S. top court divided over Facebook death threats case

(Adds details and quotes from oral argument throughout)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Dec 1 The U.S. Supreme Court
appeared conflicted on Monday over whether to uphold the
conviction of a Pennsylvania man found guilty of making
threatening statements to his estranged wife, law enforcement
officers and others on social media.
The nine justices, hearing an hour of oral arguments in a
closely watched case testing the limits of free speech online,
considered an appeal filed by Anthony Elonis, who served prison
time for posting a series of statements on Facebook in
2010 after his wife left him.
The case touches upon the rise of social media and how
people use it to express strongly held feelings. But the legal
question is whether prosecutors needed to show Elonis' intent to
threaten, or if it was enough for them to show merely that a
reasonable person would have felt threatened.
His Facebook posts, written in the form of rap lyrics,
talked about killing his wife, knifing an female FBI agent and
shooting schoolchildren. After a court granted his wife a
protective order against him, Elonis posted: "Is it thick enough
to stop a bullet?"
Some justices appeared concerned about a broad range of
speech being criminalized, including ill-advised remarks by
teenagers on social media and songs by rap artists such as
Eminem known for violent imagery in their lyrics.
Chief Justice John Roberts read aloud Eminem's lyrics from
the song "'97 Bonnie and Clyde" in which the rapper describes
dumping his wife's body in a lake.
Roberts asked whether Eminem could have been prosecuted.
U.S. Justice Department lawyer Michael Dreeben said Eminem would
not be prosecuted because of the different context. Everyone
knows Eminem is an entertainer and the comments were not made at
a time when his wife had sought a protective order, Dreeben
said.
Other justices expressed concern about prosecutions
undermining the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment free speech
protections.
Justice Elena Kagan said the government's proposed standard
was "you should have known you were going to cause fear - and
that's not the kind of standard we usually use under the First
Amendment."
Among those sounding skeptical of Elonis' argument that his
remarks were intended as art or a form of therapy was Justice
Samuel Alito. "This sounds like a roadmap for threatening your
spouse and then getting away with it," Alito said.
Elonis was convicted of violating a federal law that outlaws
sending a threatening communication and sentenced to 44 months
in prison.
A ruling is expected by the end of June.
The case is Elonis v. USA, U.S. Supreme Court, 13-983.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)