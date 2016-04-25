Chief justice calls U.S. patent challenge process bizarre

| WASHINGTON, April 25
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. Chief Justice John
Roberts on Monday described as bizarre the legal process used by
companies to challenge competitors' patents as the Supreme Court
heard a case involving a vehicle speedometer that alerts drivers
if they are driving too quickly.
The eight justices heard an appeal filed by Cuozzo Speed
Technologies LLC, whose speedometer patent was invalidated in a
U.S. Patent and Trademark Office review board procedure after
being challenged by GPS device maker Garmin Ltd in
2012.
The issue before the justices during a one-hour argument in
the case was whether the U.S. government has made it too easy
for companies to pursue challenges to the patents of other
companies.
New Jersey-based Cuozzo challenged the board's action in
federal court, and an appeals court last year upheld the
agency's action. Cuozzo then asked the Supreme Court to reverse
the appellate decision. Garmin is no longer involved in the
case.
Roberts was the most outspoken critic among the eight
justices of the current system in which companies can adopt a
dual-track strategy by challenging patents simultaneously in
federal court and through the agency review board.
Roberts described the system as a "bizarre way to ... decide
a legal question" and a "very extraordinary animal in legal
culture to have two different proceedings addressing the same
question."
Justice Stephen Breyer appeared more sympathetic to the
patent office. He said the 2011 law that set up the review board
procedure may have intended to counter criticism that the patent
office issues "too many patents that shouldn't have been issued
in the first place."
So-called patent trolls, entities that hold patents only for
the purpose of suing firms seeking to develop new products, have
benefited from that generosity.
Breyer indicated that the patent office views the law as
allowing a second bite at the question of whether a patent
should have been issued. Breyer called it a "partial-Groundhog
Day statute," referring to the 1993 film "Groundhog Day" in
which Bill Murray's character repeatedly re-lives the same day.
Companies that are frequent targets of patent suits,
including Apple Inc and Google Inc, have
turned to the patent office procedure, known as "inter partes
review" (IPR), to try to fight off patent challenges.
Google and Apple joined court papers backing the patent
office.
Cuozzo told the justices that in nearly 85 percent of cases
some or all of the patents challenged were canceled.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley. Additional reporting by Andrew
Chung.)