U.S. judges probe spoofing in convicted trader's appeal

CHICAGO Nov 10 A panel of U.S. appeals court
judges sought answers on Thursday about how widespread spoofing
is in U.S. financial markets and whether it represents an
advancement in trading, as they considered whether to overturn
the nation's first criminal conviction for the banned practice.
Three judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh
Circuit, in Chicago, heard arguments from a lawyer for trader
Michael Coscia, who is appealing convictions for spoofing and
commodities fraud, and from a government lawyer fighting to
uphold the conviction.
Their decision could set a precedent that affects how other
U.S. traders are regulated because Coscia was the first to be
criminally prosecuted under an anti-spoofing provision
implemented as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform.
Spoofing involves placing bids to buy or offers to sell
futures contracts with the intent to cancel them before
execution. By creating an illusion of demand, spoofers can
influence prices to benefit their market positions.
In a separate case on Wednesday, a British trader, Navinder
Sarao, became the second person convicted of criminally spoofing
U.S. futures markets.
In November 2015, a jury convicted Coscia of using computer
algorithms to quickly place large orders he never intended to
execute into markets run by CME Group Inc and
Intercontinental Exchange.
During the appeals hearing, Judge Ilana Rovner asked whether
Coscia had "created an entirely new way to manipulate the
market."
She also asked whether the U.S. government was punishing
Coscia "for being the first to build a better mouse trap," if
his trading technique was new and different.
"It seems like all of these computer algorithms are just
trying to outsmart each other," said Rovner, who participated in
the hearing via telephone.
She said learning trading terms to consider Coscia's appeal
was akin to learning a new language.
Another judge hearing the appeal, Daniel Manion, asked twice
whether Coscia's trading technique was unique. He said it seemed
Coscia was guilty "if you just go by the straight definition."
Coscia's lawyer, Michael Kim, of the law firm Kobre and Kim,
said Coscia had not manipulated markets. Instead, he said,
Coscia created an algorithm that worked in a way other traders
had not anticipated.
Kim also said the U.S. anti-spoofing provision was cryptic.
Andrianna Kastanek, an assistant U.S. attorney, said the
provision was not unconstitutionally vague.
The judges will decide later whether to overturn Coscia's
conviction.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Leslie Adler)