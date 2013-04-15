版本:
U.S. top court agrees to hear Sprint appeal over fees

By Lawrence Hurley
    WASHINGTON, April 15 The U.S. Supreme Court
agreed on Monday to intervene in a dispute between a Sprint
Nextel Corp subsidiary and the utilities regulator in
Iowa.
    Sprint Communications Co declined to pay access charges for
calls carried by Iowa Telecom - now Windstream Iowa
Communications - that were transmitted over the Internet rather
than the traditional phone network.
    The Iowa Utilities Board, which regulates telecommunications
in the state, said Sprint was required to pay. 
    Windstream had billed Sprint for access charges for the
Internet calls, known as "voice over Internet protocol" or VoIP
calls.
    Sprint maintains that under the federal Telecommunications
Act of 1996, VoIP calls are an "information service" not a
"telecommunications service" and that therefore the company does
not have to pay access charges.
    The legal question before the high court is whether the
dispute should be handled first in Iowa state courts or in
federal court
    Sprint challenged the utilities board decision in federal
court, saying that the question of whether the calls should be
subject to compensation is a federal law issue, but there are
also concurrent proceedings in state court.
    A federal judge held that the state proceedings should be
resolved first.
    The St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld
the ruling, saying Sprint's request that the utilities board be
prevented from ordering that it pay the fees "interferes with an
ongoing state judicial proceeding."
    Oral arguments and a decision are expected in the court's
next term, which starts in October and ends in June 2014.
    The case is Sprint v. Jacobs, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
12-815.
