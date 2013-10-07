U.S. justices divided in Allen Stanford Ponzi scheme case

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 7 On the first day of its new
term on Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided over
whether lawyers, insurance brokers and others who worked with
convicted swindler Allen Stanford could avoid lawsuits by
investors seeking to recoup losses incurred in his $7 billion
Ponzi scheme.
New York-based law firms Chadbourne & Parke and Proskauer
Rose and insurance brokerage Willis Group Holdings Plc
were all sued by former Stanford investors.
They are part of a consolidated case along with two other
defendants, financial services firm SEI Investments and
insurance company Bowen, Miclette & Brittin, for which the
Supreme Court heard a one-hour argument on Monday.
The defendants sought Supreme Court review after the New
Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in March 2012
said the lawsuits brought under state laws by the former
Stanford clients could go ahead.
The former Stanford clients are keen to pursue state law
claims because the Supreme Court has previously held that
similar so-called "aiding and abetting" claims cannot be made
under federal law.
The defendants have argued that under the Securities
Litigation Uniform Standards Act (SLUSA), the claims cannot be
heard under state law either.
The class action lawsuits filed by the former investors
accused Thomas Sjoblom, a lawyer who worked at both law firms,
of obstructing a Securities and Exchange Commission probe into
Stanford, and sought to hold the other defendants responsible as
well.
Stanford's fraud involved the sale of certificates of
deposit by his Antigua-based Stanford International Bank. Much
of the litigation centers on whether these qualified as
securities under applicable laws.
Stanford is serving a 110-year prison sentence.
ORAL ARGUMENT
During Monday's oral argument, the justices questioned to
what extent a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs would affect the
SEC. The Obama administration, representing the SEC, sided with
the defendants.
The administration said in court papers it was against the
lawsuits because they would conflict with Congress's intent to
give the SEC the "ability to protect the securities markets
against a variety of different forms of fraud."
Justice Department lawyer Elaine Goldenberg told the
justices that lawsuits like those filed by the Stanford
investors have "a very particular effect on investor confidence
and the integrity of the markets, which is one of the purposes
of the securities laws."
Several justices, including Justice Elena Kagan and Justice
Stephen Breyer, indicated they would be uncomfortable with
allowing such lawsuits to proceed in state court, although they
also seemed keen for some kind of limit to federal authority.
Justice Anthony Kennedy, often the swing vote in close
cases, questioned whether the claims made by the Stanford
investors were any different from similar cases that courts
already have determined to be excluded from state law claims.
But Justice Anthony Scalia signaled support for the
plaintiffs on the language of the federal law in question, which
says that state lawsuits are barred in relation to activity "in
connection with the purchase or sale" of a covered security.
"There has been no purchase or sale here," he said.
A ruling in the case is expected before the term ends in
late June.
The cases are Chadbourne & Parke LLP v. Troice et al, U.S.
Supreme Court. No. 12-79; Willis of Colorado Inc et al v. Troice
et al, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-86; and Proskauer Rose LLP v.
Troice et al, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-88.