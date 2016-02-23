U.S. top court mulls boosted patent damages in Stryker, Halo cases

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday signaled a willingness to give federal judges more
discretion to boost penalties for patent infringement as the
justices heard arguments in cases brought by Stryker Corp
and Halo Electronics Inc.
Stryker, a medical device maker, and Halo, which makes
circuit board transformers, were denied enhanced damages by a
federal appeals court after winning patent infringement lawsuits
against competitors.
During oral arguments before the high court, the companies
said they should have been awarded enhanced damages because the
infringement of their patents was willful, which can allow for a
tripling of damages.
The nation's top patent court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the Federal Circuit in Washington, has said that to be awarded
enhanced damages, a patent owner must prove a defendant acted
despite a high likelihood of infringement and had no reasonable
explanation for doing so.
Several of the justices indicated they might be willing to
relax that standard, giving federal judges increased discretion
in awarding enhanced damages.
Chief Justice John Roberts called the elaborate test
"surprising" and said that "courts have been used to dealing
with discretionary standards for a long time."
Halo and Stryker both contended the test is too rigid,
allowing a willful infringer to escape liability if it can
muster any reasonable defense, even if it acted in bad faith.
Justice Elena Kagan said the existing standard may serve as
an incentive for patent infringement because it gives willful
violators a way to escape liability.
Carter Phillips, the lawyer arguing for Halo and Stryker's
opponents, told Kagan there are not enough deliberate infringers
to justify changing the standard.
"My sense is there aren't that many pirates out there,"
Phillips said.
Industry groups are closely watching the cases because a
lower bar to award enhanced damages, meant as punishment for
deliberate and reckless copying, could hand patent owners a
potent new weapon.
Stryker sued Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc in 2010 for
infringing its patented handheld surgical cleaning wand and was
awarded more than $210 million for willful infringement. But the
Federal Circuit in 2014 overturned a lower court's finding of
willfulness, saying Zimmer's defenses were reasonable.
Halo sued Pulse Electronics Corp in 2007. The Federal
Circuit similarly found that Pulse Electronics' infringement of
several Halo patents was not willful.
The cases were heard by the high court's eight remaining
justices following the Feb. 13 death of Justice Antonin Scalia.
The cases are Halo Electronics Inc v. Pulse Electronics, No.
14-1513 and Stryker Corp v. Zimmer Inc et al, No. 14-1520, in
the Supreme Court of the United States.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Will Dunham)