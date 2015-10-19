U.S. top court to hear Stryker appeal in Zimmer patent suit

INSIGHT-Sanofi's M&A misses frustrate some investors in drugmaker
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
WASHINGTON Oct 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider whether a $70 million jury award that Stryker Corp won against Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc for patent infringement should be tripled.
The justices agreed to hear an appeal filed by Stryker after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said last December that the award should not be tripled. The court said Stryker had failed to show that the infringement of its patents for a surgical cleaning wand was willful.
The court also agreed to hear another case on the same issue in which Halo Electronics Inc is seeking triple damages from Pulse Electronics Corp for infringing its patents relating to circuit board transformers. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
TOKYO, Jan 20 Japanese stocks edged up on Friday as investors covered their short positions, but gains were tempered and volume was low as markets remained cautious before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.