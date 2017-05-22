U.S. top court rejects challenge to state retroactive tax changes

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to hear a challenge by several major
corporations to a Michigan law that retroactively changed the
way businesses are taxed in the state, leading to $1 billion
extra for government coffers.
The justices turned away appeals by Goodyear Tire and Rubber
Co, IBM Corp, AT&T Inc's DirecTV, Monster
Beverage Corp and others of a lower court's ruling in
favor of the state. The companies argued that Michigan's
retroactive change to its tax regime violated their rights to
due process under the U.S. Constitution.
The Supreme Court also refused to take up an appeal by
closely held Dot Foods Inc over a lower court ruling favoring
Washington state in a similar retroactive tax dispute.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)