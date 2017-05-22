UPDATE 1-U.S. top court rejects challenge to state retroactive tax changes

(Adds background on cases, paragraphs 4-11)
By Andrew Chung
WASHINGTON May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to hear a challenge by several major
corporations to a Michigan law that retroactively changed the
way businesses are taxed in the state, leading to $1 billion
extra for government coffers.
The justices turned away appeals by Goodyear Tire and Rubber
Co, IBM Corp, AT&T Inc's DirecTV, Monster
Beverage Corp and others of a lower court's ruling in
favor of the state. The companies argued that Michigan's
retroactive change to its tax regime violated their rights to
due process under the U.S. Constitution.
The Supreme Court also refused to take up an appeal by
closely held Dot Foods Inc over a lower court ruling favoring
Washington state in a similar retroactive tax dispute.
Before 2008, companies with activities in Michigan and
outside the state could limit their tax liability by
apportioning their income using a three-factor formula set out
under a decades-old agreement called Multistate Tax Compact,
which took into account a company's sales, property and payroll
in the state.
That compact, which Michigan joined in 1970, helped to avoid
duplicative taxation of companies among member states.
Michigan's 2008 Business Tax Act provided for apportionment
based on sales alone. In 2014, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled
that the act did not expressly repeal the compact's three-factor
apportionment provision. That decision meant the state could
lose $1 billion in already-collected tax revenue, Michigan said
in court papers.
In response, the state legislature rewrote the law to
correct what it called an erroneous interpretation by the court.
The new law expressly repealed the compact and applied it
retroactively to 2008, saying that was the "original intent" of
the legislature.
Dozens of companies filed suit against Michigan as far back
as 2011 over the tax changes. But based on the 2014 legislation,
Michigan's Court of Appeals dismissed them, saying the changes
did not violate the companies' right to due process. The
Michigan Supreme Court declined to review the cases last year.
The corporations urged the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their
cases, saying that retroactive tax laws are becoming more common
in the United States as a "ready source of revenue" for
governments.
In the Dot Foods' case, a lower court had upheld
Washington's decision to close a tax loophole and apply the
change to Illinois-based Dot Foods for the four years prior to
the statute's enactment. Dot accused the state of violating its
due process rights.
