UPDATE 1-U.S. top court rejects challenge to IRS denying foreign tax credits

By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected bids by three companies to recoup hundreds of
millions of dollars in foreign tax credits denied by the
Internal Revenue Service as the tax agency tries to curb
corporate abuse of such credits.
The high court left in place lower court rulings in favor of
the U.S. government in cases involving American International
Group Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp and BB&T
Corp.
Foreign tax credits are intended to avoid having companies
that conduct business abroad face double taxation. U.S.
companies, which are taxed on their worldwide income, are
permitted to claim a credit for taxes paid to foreign
governments.
The IRS has called foreign tax credit abuse among its top
compliance concerns for big companies. The concern centers on
whether certain transactions made by companies had an actual
legitimate business purpose or were orchestrated simply to reap
improper tax credits.
Insurer AIG had sought $48.2 million in credits for 1997,
following several cross-border transactions in which it borrowed
$1.6 billion and reinvested it at higher rates, ostensibly to
make a profit, according to court papers.
In a September 2015 ruling in the AIG and New York Mellon
cases, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said AIG's
calculation of $168.8 million of pre-tax profit over the life of
the transactions did not take into account various taxes paid
and tax credits claimed. The appeals court also said a
reasonable fact-finder could conclude that the transactions
accomplished little.
Meanwhile, court papers showed that Bank of New York Mellon
had sought $200 million of credits for 2001 and 2002 tied to a
Barclays Plc product known as STARS, or "structured trust
advantaged repackaged securities," in which it obtained a
low-rate $1.5 billion loan whose proceeds it reinvested at
higher rates.
BB&T unit Salem Financial Inc was seeking a credit for $500
million it paid in taxes to Britain. In a May 2015 ruling, the
U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the
cross-border transaction that led to the tax liability lacked
"economic substance."
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)